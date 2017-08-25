LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Discover Prospects for Medical Research and Therapeutic Uses, Including Human Tissues, Fluids and Stem Cells, Leading Biobanking Companies and Key Geographies
Biobanking - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues:
Where is the Biobanking market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Our 259-page report provides 144 tables, charts, clearly illustrating the data presented in this research. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted drug sales at overall world market regional level, as well as giving a deep insight into the pipeline for Biobanking. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Biobanking market. See how to exploit these opportunities.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and following Biobanking Submarkets:
• Biobanking for Research
• Human Tissue
• Commercial
• Public
• Stem Cells
• Others (DNA, Blood fluids etc.)
Biobanking Market Forecasts 2017-2027:
• Biobanking for Therapeutic Use
• Umbilical Cord Banking
• Adult Stem Cell Banking
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 12 leading national markets:
• The US
• Germany
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Italy
• The Netherlands
• Japan
• China
• India
• Brazil
• Russia
• RoW
Our analysis shows activities of biobanks, including these organisations:
• Stemgent
• Biopta
• BioServe
• Coriell Institute for Medical Research
• Cord Blood America
• Cryo-Cell International.
And other companies, including these:
• China Cord Blood Corp
• LifebankUSA
• ViaCord
• Cord Blood Registry
• Biogenea Pharmaceuticals
• StemLife
• Caladrius Biosciences.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, China, India and the US in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.
Overall world revenue for Biobanking will surpass $53bn in 2027, our work calculates. This will be driven by the use of biobanking in drug development and medical research, as well as the expected rise in number of commercial biobanks over the forecast period
