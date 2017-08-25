Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Deal Trends 2010-2017 - Key Players, Top Deal Values, as well as Deal Financials

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Companion Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 350 online deal records of actual Companion Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Companion Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Companion Diagnostics deals

Access to Companion Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Companion Diagnostics deals by value since 2010

Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

The available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9rqtl/global_companion

