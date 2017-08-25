NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: DEWM) today announced that its CEO, Dr. Marco Moran, has been appointed to the Executive Committee within the College of Science at Louisiana State University.

The appointment is by special invitation of select members chosen from the College of Science Dean's Circle. The term of the appointment is for six (6) years.

The committee meets at least twice a year to vote on a series of annual awards, review policies and procedures, and to discuss the financial conditions with suggestions for improvement within the College of Science.

Dr. Moran had a recent interview featured in the Fall 2017 issue of the College of Science's magazine, The Pursuit, as one of the LSU 100 Honorees for 2016. Dewmar International has been a recipient of the LSU 100 Award for three of the past four years due to year over year business growth in revenue spanning over a 3-year period.

"We support the outstanding work of the members of our college community inclusive of our alumni and supporters," says Dr. Cynthia Peterson, Dean of the College of Science. "We are proud to have Dr. Moran as one of our most active members who also participated in a uniquely exclusive focus group, led by Zehno Cross Media Communications, as part of our marketing communications initiative where our stakeholders gathered insights about the college's strengths and identified opportunities to attract and connect more effectively with prospects, enhance national reputation, recruit top faculty, increase philanthropic giving, and optimize industrial partnerships. Dr. Moran's expertise and input was invaluable," Dr. Peterson continued.

Dr. Moran is scheduled to participate in a host of College of Science events planned for this fall inclusive of the Geaux Science Block Party on Thursday, September 7th. Dr. Moran will also attend a Fall Executive Committee meeting which is scheduled for Friday, October 13th inclusive of a field trip. The Dean's Circle Dinner will be that same evening at 5:30pm at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

"I have been a proud supporter of LSU for multiple years from sponsoring alumni college reunion events, attending football games, and serving academically via the Dean's Circle where fellow members and I provide working capital needed to fund many pursuits of the college including student organizations, educational travel expenses, faculty recruitment and alumni relations development initiatives to say the least," says Dr. Moran. "The College of Science is the most successful academic program within the University in raising capital to advance its initiative such as increasing diversity through minority and female recruitment in Science which I greatly appreciate," Dr. Moran continued.

Dewmar International has had discussions with various Colleges and Divisions at LSU regarding a series of cooperative efforts as it relates to technology transfer that includes conversations with Dr. Peterson and Andrew Maas with LSU Innovation regarding establishing a special microbiology laboratory within the College of Science for the development of an innovative microbe that significantly increases plant yield that can be partnered with the LSU College of Agriculture.

Additionally, Dr. Moran met with Dr. Brian Shedd with the College of Engineering and Dr. Robert Brown regarding the technical transfer of a number of patents held by the Bio-Life Science Department. Dewmar is reviewing a host of perspective projects proposed with a number of other LSU faculty & staff. Details of selected projects will be timely announced.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a Louisiana certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion; the longest placement period of all relaxation beverages in Walmart's history and Kush Cakes; the top selling relaxation brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar was rated by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of the State's top 15 publicly traded companies.

Follow and like Dewmar on its official Facebook and Twitter sites where the CEO is inclined to provide information, sometimes on a daily basis, about some of the Company's current activities. Also, subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage to receive updates.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Investment & Company Information

InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



