Herald Finance: 3 Stocks To Have On Your Radar On Friday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / The whole market is eagerly waiting on Friday to hear Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen speech at the annual Jackson Hole gathering to see if she will give any signals on the outlook for monetary policy. But anticipations for anything dramatic are minimal, market experts are watching to see if Yellen can try to persuade unclear markets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for a third time this year. With that being said, here are 3 stocks to have on your radar this morning: Medical Imaging Corp. (MEDD), Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) and Cerecor, Inc. (CERC).

Medical Imaging Corp. (MEDD) a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada has seen an increase in trading momentum this week. On Monday (8/21) the company announced that it has upgraded its CT machines at their Naples, Florida location.

"Our Naples CT business has been growing throughout 2017, so it was important to have the software installed to meet the new federal standards and ensure that we had a stronger and newer CT machine with greater up time as we approach the start of our busy season this fall," stated Mitch Geisler, CEO. "The machine has now been installed and we can resume scanning CT patients this week."

During Thursday (8/24) trading session (MEDD) spiked 70.03% from lows of $0.0831 to daily highs of $0.1413. The stock has also been seeing a significant increase in trading volume over the last two weeks. Click Here For Free Report On (MEDD).

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (ARCI) a leading provider of utility appliance recycling programs put out a press release on pre-market on Friday announcing that management expects increased profitability after recent corporate-wide efforts to reduce costs and streamline operations.

"It is essential that we regularly evaluate our operations to maintain efficiency, making cuts that we anticipate streamlining our operations," stated Tony Isaac, CEO of ARCA. "We believe that these strategic cost reductions will naturally result in efficient operations and potentially increased profitability, which, of course, translates to increased shareholder value."

During pre-market on Friday (ARCI) is up 9.70% from lows of $1.34 to highs of $1.47. Since the start of this trading week, (ARCI) has seen a pps jump of 183.33% from lows on Friday (8/18) of $0.60 to highs on Tuesday (8/22) of $1.75.

Cerecor, Inc. (CERC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates for patients with neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. (CERC) over the last three trading days is up 52.51% from lows on Wednesday (8/23) of $0.5901 to highs during Friday's pre-market trading session at $0.90.

