The "Global Ethylene Dichloride Market: Trends Analysis Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ethylene dichloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth in the PVC market is expected to drive the growth of ethylene dichloride market as over 95% of the output of the ethylene dichloride is used in PVC industry. The major end user applications of PVC are in the construction industry, and the growth in construction sector is likely to drive the growth in global ethylene dichloride market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the advanced resins developed with the utilization of EDC as major raw material are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The price of ethylene dichloride is dependent on the crude oil prices hence fluctuations in crude oil prices is likely to affect the prices of ethylene dichloride. Moreover, fluctuation in the demand in the PVC market has a direct influence on the growth of ethylene dichloride market. Hence these two factors act as a major restraining factor in the growth of the EDC market. Moreover, health issues associated with EDC such as inhaling ethylene dichloride could give respiratory ailments, nausea, and it can affect liver, kidney, and central nervous system.

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

Dupont

Formosa Plastics

INEOS Group Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Overview

4. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2014 2023

5. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2014 2023

6. Company Profiles

