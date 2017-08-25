MEMPHIS, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm, recently welcomed Trey Tally, JD, CTFA, as a Senior Vice President at the company's Memphis office where he is part of the firm's wealth management team, supporting clients with trust, estate, tax and business planning.

"We are excited to welcome Trey to our firm," said Samuel N. Graham, president and chief executive officer of Diversified Trust. "He is a valuable addition to our firm, and his experience at other respected financial institutions and expertise in estate counseling and wealth management will enhance our capabilities to serve our clients."

Tally joins Diversified Trust after serving as a senior vice president at Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville, where he managed fiduciary assets held in trusts, IRAs, investment management accounts, escrow agreements and estates. He also worked with clients and their counsel to develop estate plans, gifting plans, executive compensation plans, business succession plans and other tax planning needs. Previously, he was a vice president and trust advisor at Regions Bank, where he oversaw trust accounts and developed wealth management plans that focused on executive compensation, special needs trust planning, business transitions and retirement income projections. At both financial institutions, he sat on the discretionary distribution committees to review trust requests.

"We are confident our clients will benefit from Trey's addition to our wealth management team," said Brook Lester, principal and chief wealth strategist at Diversified Trust. "His expertise in developing and implementing customized plans to help individuals and families achieve their objectives will be a great asset, and his experience in trust management, business succession planning, investment management, and estate planning will bolster our firm's expertise."

Prior to moving to Memphis, he served on the Estate Planning Council of Middle TN, the Nashville Bar Association and Leadership Health Care, and was a member of the finance committee for Nashville's Christ Church Cathedral. A member of the American Bankers Association, Tally is a certified trust and financial advisor. He is a graduate of the National Trust School (2011), and an honors graduate of Graduate Trust Schools I and II (2012-2013).

Tally received his undergraduate degree in philosophy from Tulane University and his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Diversified Trust, established in 1994, provides clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment management, trusts and estates, family office and institutional advisory services via a comprehensive approach.

Diversified Trust is located at 6075 Poplar Avenue Suite 900, Memphis, Tennessee, 38119. Diversified Trust is employee-owned with more than $5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. In addition to Memphis, the Southeast-based company has offices in Greensboro, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information on Diversified Trust, please visit diversifiedtrust.com.

