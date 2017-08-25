

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) said that its subsidiary, The Ames Companies, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tuscan Landscape Group Pty Ltd , an Australian provider of pots, planters, pavers, decorative stone, and garden décor products, for approximately $18 million. The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $20 million in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to Griffon's earnings in its first full year of operations.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2017.



