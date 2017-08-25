

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 ON 31 AUGUST 2017



Oxford, UK, · August 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 31 July 2017 on 31 August 2017.



Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT. Conference call information will be included in the second quarter and half year results press release and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



For more information, please contact:



Summit Therapeutics Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: +44 (0)1235 443 951 Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880



N+1 Singer (Broker) Aubrey Powell / Lauren Kettle Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000



MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US media contact) Tel: +1 781 235 3060 Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com



Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial public relations, UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / summit@consilium-comms.com Jessica Hodgson / Lindsey Neville



