Global Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 - Deals Analysis by Company A-Z, Headline Value & Therapeutic Area

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the royalty financing agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, royalty financing agreements. The focus of the report is on partnerships for royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets. The report provides access to royalty financing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Global Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 includes:
- Trends in royalty financing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of royalty financing deal structure
- Case studies of real-life royalty financing deals
- Comprehensive listing of royalty financing deals since 2010
- Access to royalty financing contract documents
- The leading royalty financing deals by value since 2010
- Most active royalty financing dealmakers since 2010
- The leading royalty financing partnering resources
Available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Trends in royalty financing dealmaking
3. Overview of royalty financing structure
4. Leading royalty financing deals
5. Top 10 most active royalty financing dealmakers
6. Royalty financing contract documents 2010- 2017
7. Royalty financing agreement directory 2010- 2017
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5489mx/global_royalty
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716