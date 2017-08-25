Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Notice of Results Notice of NCSP Group Financial Results for H1 2017 25-Aug-2017 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release Notice of NCSP Group Financial Results for H1 2017 25.08.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces that it will publish consolidated financial results for the three months, ending 30 June 2017, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), on Tuesday, 29 August 2017, by 18:00 Moscow time. Conference call for investors and analysts hosted by NCSP Group management will be held on Wednesday, 30 August 2017, at 18:00 Moscow time. Call title: NCSP Group Half-year 2017 Financial Results Russian call ID: 17893972 English call ID: 29712568 Dial-in numbers: Russia: +7 495 221 6523; 8 10 8002 041 40 11 UK and Europe: +44 203 043 24 40; 0 808 238 17 74 US: +1 877 887 41 63 Webcast registration link http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors .ssp?fn=visitor&id=4967 [1] About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOR TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4559 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 604239 25-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0cfe156df3ab3b89689f580f0ece7ea0&application_id=604239&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

