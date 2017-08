SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Randall, Ohio, which will create more than 2,000 full-time associate roles with benefits and opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace.



Amazon currently employs more than 4,500 full-time hourly associates at its two existing Ohio fulfillment centers in Etna and Obetz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX