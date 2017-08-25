The "Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market: Trends Analysis Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global vinyl acetate monomer is projected to grow at a CAGR between 4.0% and 4.5% from 2017 to 2023 in terms of volume. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is an organic compound produced by a vapor-phase acetoxylation process in a gas phase due to the reaction between acetic acid, ethylene, and oxygen, while having alumina palladium or silica palladium catalyst alongside gold as well as an alkali metal.

The robust demand for adhesives from industries such as construction, furniture, and packaging are expected to drive the vinyl acetate monomer market. The heavy demand from industries such as coatings and paints for vinyl acetate copolymers is expected to drive the vinyl acetate monomer market over the period of 2017 to 2023. Furthermore, the demand for more photovoltaic cells is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Prospering shale gas industry is expected to escalate the growth of the vinyl acetate monomer market, as ethylene vinyl acetate is used for the increasing the output while drilling wider area. Due to the pollution associated with old technologies used in the production, the government regulations regarding health and environment in various countries are expected to be restraining factors in the global VAM market. Moreover, excessive production and the severe fluctuation in the cost of raw materials are expected to further restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. However the impact of this factor is expected to remain moderate over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Celanese Corporation

Dairen Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Ningxia Yinglite

Sinopec

Sipchem

ShowaDenko

Kuraray Co.Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Vinyl Acetate Market Overview

4. Global Vinyl Acetate Market Analysis, by Applications (USD Million, KT) 2015 2023

5. Global Vinyl Acetate Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2015 2023

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zg5r8t/global_vinyl

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005306/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants