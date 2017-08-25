

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 53-year-old Massachusetts woman who won the single largest lottery prize in U.S. history has quit her job, and says she wants to spend some time alone.



Mavis Wanczyk, a mother of two, said she had played the Powerball jackpot lottery as a 'pipe dream,' and was initially shocked to realize she had won Wednesday night's $758.7 million drawing.



In a news conference the next day, Wanczyk announced that she was leaving Mercy Medical Center in Massachusetts, where she had worked for 32 years.



Wanczyk was accompanied by her mother and two sisters at the news conference.



Her husband died in an accident last year, survived by a 31-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old son. Wanczyk bought the ticket from a convenience store in in her home town of Chicopee.



The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, from five white balls, and 4 as the so-called Powerball number on a red ball.



Powerball's highest prize money was a world record of $1.6 billion, which was split between three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016. Each winner received $528.8 million.



Although Wanczyk received a check worth $758,700,000, she can reportedly take home only around $443 million after tax deductions. She has the choice of taking the money all at once, or in yearly payments spread over 30 years.



