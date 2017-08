WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) said that it has received a letter dated August 22, 2017 from the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the previously disclosed investigation of the company related to the allegations in In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation. The letter stated that the SEC staff has concluded its investigation and that it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the SEC against Tyson.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX