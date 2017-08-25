Global and China Natural Rubber Industry Report 2017-2021 - Operation and Development Strategies of 5 Key Chinese Natural Rubber Companies

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2016, the global natural rubber output edged up 1.1% year on year to 12.4 million tons, and the consumption rose by 3.8% year on year to 12.6 million tons, indicating the gap of 200,000 tons between supply and demand. In the context of steady growth in rubber demand and underproduction, it is expected that the global natural rubber market will continue to be in short supply in 2017-2021, with the supply and demand gap of about 700,000 tons by 2021.

At present, the regional structure of the global natural rubber supply and demand is uneven. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam and China are the world's top six natural rubber producers, contributing 86.5% to the global total output in 2016; wherein, Thailand ranked first with the output of 4.5 million tons and the share of 36.3% in 2016. In the world, natural rubber is mainly consumed in Asia, Africa, Latin America and other emerging industrialized areas, which enjoyed the share of about 75% in 2016.

China is the world's largest producer of natural rubber, and its consumption in 2016 jumped by 4.6% year on year to 4.896 million tons, of which 77.9% was used for radial tires. Driven by the steady development of the tire industry, China's natural rubber consumption is expected to keep an AAGR of 4.5% during 2017-2021 and hit 5.788 million tons by 2021, of which about 90% will be used in radial tires.

Restricted by natural rubber resources, China produced about 764,000 tons of natural rubber in 2016, accounting for only 6.2% of the global output. By 2021, China may produce 1.079 million tons. Amid the serious imbalance between supply and demand, China saw the gap of about 4.132 million tons in 2016; the gap will reach 4.709 million tons by 2021.

In terms of the price, the natural rubber price bucked the downward trend to rise rapidly from H2 2016 to mid-February 2017 and peaked at RMB20,700 / ton since 2014, thanks to higher market prices of international commodities (crude oil, etc.) and quick demand growth of downstream industries (such as heavy truck tires). Later, the main producer Thailand released its storage for four consecutive times, resulting in accelerated supply; however, the consumption growth remained unchanged, so that the natural rubber price dropped down from late February to the end of June, but rebounded slightly in July. In the next year, the broad market and short supply may boost the natural rubber price to show a slight uptrend.

The world's leading natural rubber manufacturers are mainly distributed in Southeast Asia (Thailand and Singapore, etc.), including Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Von Bundit, Thai Hua Rubber Public, TRUBB, Southland Rubber and Sinochem International; among them, Sri Trang Agro-Industry is the world's largest natural rubber producer, and its sales volume accounted for 11.9% of the global total consumption in 2016.

The "Global and China Natural Rubber Industry Report, 2017-2021" highlights the following:

Supply & demand, regional distribution, prices, competitive landscape and development trends of global natural rubber market;

Supply & demand, import & export, regional structure, competitive landscape, development trends of Chinese natural rubber market;

Tapping area and planting area of natural rubber in China and around the world;

and around the world; Development of applications of natural rubber in China , such as tyre, rubber belt & hose;

, such as tyre, rubber belt & hose; Operation and development in China of 5 global natural rubber companies;

of 5 global natural rubber companies; Operation and development strategies of 5 key Chinese natural rubber companies.

