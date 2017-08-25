Reykjavík, 2017-08-25 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Damages due to leaks to a part of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's (OR; Reykjavík Energy) headquarters at Bæjarhals, Reykjavik, have proven serious. First estimates suggest the minimum cost of reparation stands at ISK 1,740 million. No decision has been taken on possible measures.



OR will ask for a court-appointed estimator to evaluate the damage and its causes. Based on that, OR will assess its legal position and defend its interests.



Contact: Bjarni Bjarnason CEO + 354 516 6100