BYD has agreed to supply 180 MW of PV modules to Spanish developer Cobra for use in the Guaimbe project in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.The Chinese group - which manufactures PV modules, energy storage systems and electric vehicles - expects the Guaimbe installation to provide electricity to roughly 60,000 homes upon completion. The project was awarded in a 2014 reserve energy auction by Brazilian power regulator Aneel to Cobra, a unit of Madrid-based civil engineering specialist ACS Group.BYD expects to finish delivering the PV modules by the end of this year, according to an online statement. "Brazil ranks amongst the countries with the largest solar generation potential in the world," said Tyler Li, president of BYD Brazil. ...

