25.08.2017
Notting Hill Carnival to Start at an Earlier Time of 9.15am Sunday 27th August 2017 with an Opening Ceremony in Respect for Those Affected by Grenfell

PR Newswire
LONDON, August 25, 2017

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This year's Notting Hill Carnival will start at an earlier time of 9.15am on Sunday 27th August 2017 with an opening ceremony of contemplation and support for Grenfell.

Pepe Franicis OBE and Chair of LNCHET (London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust) says, "We support the suggestions of the local community and wider Carnival community to start this year's Carnival earlier at 9.15am with a multi faith prayer and small performances by those involved with this year's event. This will be the first opportunity for visitors to Carnival to pay their respects for those affected by Grenfell."

Opening of Parades 2017 

Time      Programme
    
    09.15    Brenda Emmanuel (Silver Fox) sings Bridge Over Troubled Waters
    09.16    Grenfell multi faith group prayer
    09.21    Calypso performance - Alexander D Great - a tribute to the victims of the
                               Grenfell fire (Carol Muraldo accompanies with dance)
     09.23    Muraldo DC
    09.25    Emma Dent Coad and H.E. High Commisioner for the Republic of Trinidad and
             Tobago Mr. Orville London who is Ambassadorial Patron of Notting Hill
                                         Carnival
     09.27    Release of doves
     09.29    Sur Bhariti Bollywood Dancers
     09.32    Timbao
     09.37    London Skaters
     09.40    San Lorenzo Carnival
     09.48    First Notting Hill Carnival band for the parade

