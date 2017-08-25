Notting Hill Carnival to Start at an Earlier Time of 9.15am Sunday 27th August 2017 with an Opening Ceremony in Respect for Those Affected by Grenfell

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This year's Notting Hill Carnival will start at an earlier time of 9.15am on Sunday 27th August 2017 with an opening ceremony of contemplation and support for Grenfell.

Pepe Franicis OBE and Chair of LNCHET (London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust) says, "We support the suggestions of the local community and wider Carnival community to start this year's Carnival earlier at 9.15am with a multi faith prayer and small performances by those involved with this year's event. This will be the first opportunity for visitors to Carnival to pay their respects for those affected by Grenfell."

Opening of Parades 2017

Time Programme 09.15 Brenda Emmanuel (Silver Fox) sings Bridge Over Troubled Waters 09.16 Grenfell multi faith group prayer 09.21 Calypso performance - Alexander D Great - a tribute to the victims of the Grenfell fire (Carol Muraldo accompanies with dance) 09.23 Muraldo DC 09.25 Emma Dent Coad and H.E. High Commisioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Mr. Orville London who is Ambassadorial Patron of Notting Hill Carnival 09.27 Release of doves 09.29 Sur Bhariti Bollywood Dancers 09.32 Timbao 09.37 London Skaters 09.40 San Lorenzo Carnival 09.48 First Notting Hill Carnival band for the parade