The "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, challenges in the Austrian personal accident and health insurance segment. It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review (2011-2015) and forecast periods (2015-2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights:

The new Solvency II standard for insurers came into force in Austria and other European countries in January 2016.

Austrian health insurance consists of a statutory social security system and private health insurance.

In 2016, Allianz introduced a health insurance policy directed specifically towards women, offering cover against gynaecological diseases and related preventive and control examinations.

Companies Mentioned

Uniqa sterreich Versicherungen. Ag

Wiener Stdtische Versicherung Ag

Merkur Versicherung Ag

Generali Versicherung Ag

Allianz Versicherung Ag

Muki V.A.G.

Donau Versicherung Ag Vig

Wustenrot Versicherung. Ag

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Governance, Risk and Compliance

9 Databook

10 Definitions and Methodology

