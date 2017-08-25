Global Laser Welding Machine Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laser welding machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is additive manufacturing. The manufacturing industry is experiencing the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. This 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process generally involves building up of thin layers, one by one. 3D printing can produce complex geometries that may not be possible with old conventional manufacturing techniques.

According to the report, one driver in the market is change in energy mix - demand from wind energy. In wind energy, wind tower fabrication requires the formation of huge tubular shapes from individual cans. Internal and external longitudinal welding is required for the cans while welding, tacking, and forming of external and internal circumferential joints are essential for the formation of the tower. Foundation flanges, port-holes, and subcomponents are some other areas that require welding solutions. Advanced automation is essential to obtain better, and repeatable welding results. Hence, the welding process equipment comprises a system of components, each customized for its respective function.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenges in laser-welding alloys for EV battery applications. Laser welding is one of the major applications of industrial lasers. However, its implementation has been limited in some important material processing applications. Laser beam characteristics such as insufficient beam quality and wavelength, limited maximum average and peak power, and the inability to respond to high-speed controls reduce the efficiency of laser welding in electrical vehicle (EV) batteries, particularly in lamp pumped solid-state (pulsed and continuous wave) and CO2 lasers. Understanding the competences of laser welding on aluminum and copper alloys, as well as combinations of other materials is important, particularly with EV battery manufacturing.



Key vendors

Emerson

IPG Photonics

O.R. Lasertechnologie

TRUMPF

Other prominent vendors

Amada Miyachi

CMF

EMAG

FANUC Robotics

Golden Laser

GSI Group

Jenoptik

LASAG

Laserline

LaserStar Technologies

MECASONIC

Perfect Laser

Precitec

Coherent-ROFIN

Sigma Laser

SLTL

SPI LASERS

Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing

