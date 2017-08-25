Lubrizol: Lubrizol Addresses Landfill Gas Siloxane Challenge with a new Stationary Gas Additive Technology

Lubrizol Addresses Landfill Gas Siloxane Challenge with a new Stationary Gas Additive Technology

CLEVELAND, August 25, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation introduces Lubrizol® SG9L60, a new 4-stroke, low ash, zinc-free stationary gas additive technology designed to significantly reduce the negative effects of siloxanes in landfill applications. Lubrizol SG9L60 is the first industry marketed, specialty product specifically formulated and tested to reduce downtime in landfill engines, which enables oil marketers to meet the lubrication requirements of the demanding landfill market.

Variations in landfill gas composition present unique hardware challenges in the stationary gas industry due to siloxane concentration build up. Current practices include the removal of siloxanes from the gas before they reach the engine and the mechanical removal of silica deposits from the engine. Both these practices result in costly and frequent engine operational downtime. The new Lubrizol SG9L60 technology offers a lubricant solution to the siloxane problem by controlling the size of silica particles, allowing them to stay dispersed in the oil, rather than depositing on engine parts. Lubrizol SG9L60 delivers proven:

- Superior silica deposit control

- Enhanced wear protection

- Lower oil consumption

- Extended top-end overhaul intervals

- REACH compliance

"We identified an industry need via our landfill contacts for a lubricant solution that could reduce silica deposit formation to deliver enhanced performance to reduce overall maintenance requirements and labor costs," states Al Haas, Lubrizol global product manager, Stationary Natural Gas.

Haas continues, "Lubrizol is committed to working with our OEM and industry contacts in the landfill market to understand their needs and deliver dedicated, application-specific lubricant solutions like Lubrizol SG9L60, which provide engine durability benefits and overall maintenance cost savings." With over 90 years of experience in the stationary gas market, Lubrizol continues to be committed to and invest in this growth market to deliver proven performance to our stationary natural gas partners.

For more information visit www.lubrizol.com (https://www.lubrizol.com/Lubricant-and-Fuel-Additives/Engine-Oil-Additives/Stationary-Natural-Gas-Engine-Oils) or contact your Lubrizol representative.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

