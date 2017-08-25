Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market by Training Mode, Training Topic, Training Type, Training Level, Industry Vertical & Fire Protection System - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The industrial fire brigade training program and services market is expected to be worth USD 95.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2016 and 2022. Some key factors driving this market are continuous modification of industrial codes, regulations, and safety standards for industrial fire brigades and growing awareness of the industrial fire brigade to prevent damages caused by fire. The key opportunity for this market is the rising demand for industrial fire brigade training programs from chemical, electrical, manufacturing, and other industries.

The oil and gas and manufacturing vertical is expected to the largest share of the industrial fire brigade training program and services market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry experiences a large number of fatalities and financial losses due to fires every year. The industry gives special attention to facilitating training to reduce the losses caused by fire. The oil and gas and mining companies often provide suggestions regarding their training requirements to the institutes.

Among all the major products of the industrial fire protection systems market, the fire management market is expected to hold the largest share of this market during the forecast period. The fire analysis market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis, which helps in proper decision making and fire prevention. The use of fire analysis software and tools helps firefighters and other disaster management companies to take their decisions quickly and more accurately so that the damages from fire can be minimized.

The market for in-house training using in-house instructors in the industrial fire brigade training program and services market is expected to hold the highest share in the forecast period. The reason for this is the advantages offered such as cost saving in terms of training and traveling as well as specific, convenient, and customized training, among others. The market for combination training is expected to grow at the highest rate because combination training enables firefighters to have access to firefighting equipment as well as classrooms for in-class refreshers. They may get to experience both incipient and advanced level firefighting using dry chemicals, water, fog, and foam as extinguishing agents.

The market for exterior firefighting training level in the industrial fire brigade training program and services market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period because this course is extensively taken by firefighters where there is a high degree of exterior fire hazards in industry verticals such as oil and gas, mining, electrical utility, and offshore installations. The fees for this course are also higher compared to other training level courses. The market for incipient stage firefighting is expected to grow at the highest rate because incipient firefighting is a prerequisite for entry into the advanced exterior, interior structural, and brigade leader courses.

