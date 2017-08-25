

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump plans to launch a public campaign to highlight the need for tax reform next week, the president's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn told the Financial Times.



'Starting next week, the president's agenda and calendar is going to revolve around tax reform,' Cohn said. 'He will start being on the road making major addresses justifying the reasoning for tax reform and why we need it in the U.S.'



Cohn indicated Trump will begin the push with a speech in Missouri, which officials told the FT is planned for next Wednesday.



The speech will be the first in a series of addresses designed to convince the public about the need to revamp the tax system, Cohn said.



Cohn said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and the chairmen of the tax-writing committees in the House and Senate have agreed on a framework that will serve as the basis for a bill.



The FT said the decision to rely on the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to craft the details of the bill appears to be a partial shift on the part of the administration



Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the FT the White House had hoped to have a tax reform plan in place by August that it would then discuss with lawmakers.



Cohn said he hoped the Ways and Means Committee would draft a bill over the next three to four weeks and that he believed Congress would pass legislation this year.



'It is Chairman Brady's time to get the Ways and Means Committee together to put flesh and bone on it, and they will do it next week when the House comes back into session,' Cohn said.



In the interview with the FT, Cohn also discussed Trump's controversial response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Cohn, a Jewish-American, said he felt enormous pressure to resign after Trump's comments suggesting both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence.



However, Cohn said he was reluctant to leave his post, saying he feels a duty to fulfill his commitment to work on behalf of the American people.



'As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting 'Jews will not replace us' to cause this Jew to leave his job,' Cohn said. 'I feel deep empathy for all who have been targeted by these hate groups. We must all unite together against them.'



