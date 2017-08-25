China Commercial Vehicle (Bus & Truck) Industry Report 2017-2021 Featuring 29 Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Commercial Vehicle (Bus & Truck) Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2016, China produced 3.6981 million commercial vehicles with a yr-on-yr rise of 8.0%, and sold 3.6513 million units, up 5.8% from a year earlier. In H1 2017, China's output and sales volume of commercial vehicle reported 2.043 million units and 2.1009 million units, respectively, surging by 13.8% and 17.4% year on year. The growth rates rose by 12.3 percentage points and 15.5 percentage points, respectively.

Of commercial vehicle, truck and bus markets performed differently. In 2016, truck production and sales in China grew 11.2% and 8.8% separately, and in H1 2017 truck production and sales at home surged 18.7% and 22.6% respectively. Yet, bus production and sales both showed a downward trend, dropping 7.4% and 8.7% respectively in 2016, and falling 15.3% and 14.0% separately in H1 2017.

The competition pattern of commercial vehicle brands remains stable relatively in China, with high market concentration. In 2016, the top 10 bus manufacturers in China seized a combined 71.47% market share, and the top 5 bus manufacturers held 49.58% market shares; the top 10 truck manufacturers accounted for 67.56% of total truck sales in China, and the top 5 truck manufacturers made up about 46.01% of total truck sales.

In the bus market, Yutong Bus and Xiamen King Long Motor have seen robust development of product lines (light, medium, large buses) in an all-round way and steadily ranked the top list in the industry, with companies like JMC, Jinbei and Foton ranking the top five by dint of light vehicle quantities in the market.



In the truck field, FOTON and Dongfeng Motor ranked the top two by sales volume due to rich product mix, and SAIC-GM-Wuling ranked the third by absolute superiority in the mini truck market.

China Commercial Vehicle (Bus & Truck) Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the following:

Bus industry overview (definition, classification, development trend, industrial policy, etc.);

Overall development of China bus industry (output, sales volume, ownership, etc.);

bus industry (output, sales volume, ownership, etc.); Overview of bus market segments in China , including large bus, medium bus and light bus (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, etc.);

, including large bus, medium bus and light bus (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, etc.); China new energy bus market (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, industrial policy, etc.);

new energy bus market (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, industrial policy, etc.); Bus industry chain in China , involving raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.;

, involving raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.; Overview of truck industry in China (product definition, classification, technology source, latest policy development orientation, etc.);

(product definition, classification, technology source, latest policy development orientation, etc.); Status quo of China truck industry (ownership, output, sales volume, market structure, import & export, competitive pattern, etc.);

truck industry (ownership, output, sales volume, market structure, import & export, competitive pattern, etc.); Overview of truck market segments in China , covering heavy truck, medium truck, light truck and mini truck (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, etc.);

, covering heavy truck, medium truck, light truck and mini truck (output, sales volume, competitive pattern, etc.); Truck industry chain in China , involving raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.;

, involving raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.; 29 commercial vehicle manufacturers (like Yutong Bus, Zhongtong Bus, King Long Motor, FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Sinotruk, Foton, JMC, JAC), including profile, financial situation, output, sales volume, pillar products, distribution of production bases, latest news, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



Part I Bus Industry



1 Overview of Bus Industry



2 China Bus Market



3 Bus Market Segments in China



4 New Energy Bus Market



5 Bus Industry Chain



Part II Truck Industry



6 Overview of Truck Industry



7 Truck Market



8 Truck Market Segments



9 Truck Industry Chain



Part III Companies



10 Companies



Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd.

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. (JAC)

BYD

Baotou Bei Ben Heavy-Duty Truck Co., Ltd.

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (SINOTRUK)

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd.

Fujian New Forta Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

GAC HINO Motors Co., Ltd.

Hebei Baoding Changan Bus Co., Ltd.

Hualing Xingma Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Hubei Tri-Ring Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd.(JMC)

Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing IVECO Automobile Co., Ltd.(NAVECO)

QingLing Motors (Group) Co., Ltd.

SAIC GM Wuling (SGMW)

SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co., Ltd.

SAIC-IVECO Hongyan

Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Dayun Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd.

XCMG Automobile Co., Ltd.

Xiamen King Long Motor Group

King Long Motor Group Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

Zhongtong Bus and Holding Co., Ltd.

