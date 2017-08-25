Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2017) - Maxim Blagov, CEO of Enjin announced today that veteran game developer Pat LaBine joined Enjin as a strategic technical advisor to the company.

Pat LaBine brings over 17 years of engineering and gaming production experience to the team. He has served as producer and technical director for acclaimed games such as Mass Effect, Anthem, Dragon Age and Jade Empire. He has also worked on award winning mobile games and apps for iOS and Android with over 10 shipped projects, including one #1 Paid game and one Top 10 Free Game.

Mr. Blagov stated, "Pat's legendary technical leadership skills and experience as a producer for major AAA game titles will be a great asset for Enjin Coin. He will be helping us in designing the perfect blockchain based architecture to work with today's leading game engines - both on PC and mobile platforms."

About Enjin

Enjin is the largest gaming community creation platform with more than 18 million users. The Singapore based company, which launched in 2009 currently sees more than 60 million global views and their platform has powered over 250,000 gaming communities and transacts millions in sales, for virtual goods across community stores.

On Behalf of Enjin,

CEO: Maxim Blagov

For more information on Enjin, visit enjincoin.io or contact Lilia Pritchard at presale@enjincoin.io.