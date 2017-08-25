- Match against ex-pro football legends forms part of 50th anniversary celebrations -

As part of IBC's 50th anniversary celebrations, the organisation will host a charity football match on Saturday 16 September 2017 in aid of the Friendship Sports Centre and the Edwin van der Sar Foundation, two Amsterdam-based charities that provide support and rehabilitation through sporting activities for disadvantaged and disabled children and adults. IBC attendees are invited to donate to join the 'IBC Legends' squad, playing against a team of former Dutch professionals, The Lucky Ajax.

"Over the years the City of Amsterdam has become an integral part of the broadcast industry, and our 50th anniversary year seemed like a perfect opportunity to give something back to the local community. These charities provide support and rehabilitation and improve the lives of those faced with illness by giving them the opportunity to take part in activities that aren't usually available to them," said Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. "We are working with several of IBC's friends and family to pull the event together, and have already seen some incredible generosity that will enable us to exceed our €25,000 target and help to support these excellent charities."

The Friendship Sports Centre is a local charity supporting children and young adults with physical or mental disability or chronic illness by offering them somewhere where they can become part of a team through sporting activities. The Edwin van der Sar Foundation implements projects to support people with brain injuries through rehabilitation, participation and prevention. It is also a beneficiary of The Friendship Sports Centre.

Places on the team (subject to availability) require a €1500 donation for two players, allowing for a substitution. Those wishing to take part in the match, or interested in offering support in the form of sponsorship, should contact Nathalie Baker at nbaker@ibc.org. Donations can also be made directly on the IBC website or at the show Look out for our volunteers and collection buckets.

The match will take place at The Friendship Sports Centre, Beemerstraat 652, Amsterdam 1027ED on Saturday 16 September from 18.00-21.30, with kick-off at 18:30. Entry for spectators is free and IBC will be providing free transfers to and from the venue, courtesy of its partner ITBholland. The buses will depart from Entrance C (Holland Entrance) at the RAI at 17:30, 18:00 and 18:30. A return service will be in place departing at 21:00, 21:30 and 22:00. Places on the buses will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

