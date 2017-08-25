EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 1, 2017 - SVA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac Biotech Ltd.") (NASDAQ: SVA) between April 30, 2013 and May 16, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/sinovac-biotech-ltd?wire=3, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Weidong Yin, Sinovac's Chairman and CEO, bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; (2) Yin's conduct would subject Sinovac to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) subsequently, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Sinovac Biotech Ltd., you have until September 1, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

