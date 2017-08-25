

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spotify has renewed a licensing deal with Warner Music Group, helping the music streaming service to clear the final hurdle before its goes public in late 2017 or early 2018.



Spotify now has deals in place with all three major music labels - Sony, Universal and Warner. This means the company will be able to predict its music costs for the next few years, thus offering clarity to potential investors over future expenses.



However, Spotify is said to be planning on a non-traditional public offering by listing directly on the New York Stock Exchange, instead of going public through a traditional share sale.



The deal with Warner is likely to be identical to the deal Spotify struck with Universal in April.



As part of the multi-year global license agreement with Universal, Spotify agreed to allow new albums from Universal artists to be restricted to its premium service for up to two weeks. However, singles from that album would be available to all users.



Warner announced the licensing deal with Spotify via social media.



Ole Obermann, chief digital officer of WMG, said, 'It's taken us a while to get here, but it's been worth it, as we've arrived at a balanced set of future-focused deal terms. Together with Spotify, we've found inventive ways to reinforce the value of music, create additional benefits for artists, and excite their fans all over the world.



Spotify is now available in more than 60 markets globally with more than 100 million active users, and 60 million paying subscribers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX