Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Management Consulting Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of management consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Financial and risk management are the key segments driving the growth of the management consulting sector globally," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Growing business complexities and exceptional growth of major companies across end-user segments are prompting them to adopt risk management strategies," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The US is the largest market, with about a 93% share in the Americas. The large economy of the country coupled with the maturity of the service offerings are responsible for the country's dominance.

Buyers need to invite bids from potential service providers and create a competitive scenario. This ensures that the consumer gets the right supplier to meet all business requirements.

Buyers should be careful and ensure that consultants have proven track records to provide relevant information from reliable sources.

Management Consulting Services Pricing Trends

Fixed fee, time and material, and risk-reward price models are offered by management consulting services suppliers. Currently, buyers widely opt the fixed fee or the time and material pricing models. However, the risk-reward pricing model is quickly drawing the attention of the buyers, as it ensures effective and efficient delivery of services due to its incentivized nature and also ownership of risks are effectively balanced.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

