Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 - Access to Over 2,000 Preclinical Stage Deals

The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest preclinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,000 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Report scope:



Trends in preclinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of preclinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life preclinical stage deals

Access to over 2,000 preclinical stage deals

The leading preclinical stage deals by value since 2010

Most active preclinical stage dealmakers since 2010

The leading preclinical stage partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner preclinical stage compounds?



Chapter 3 - Preclinical stage deal strategies and structure



Chapter 4 - Preclinical stage partnering payment strategies



Chapter 5 - Trends in preclinical stage deal making



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for preclinical stage partnering



Chapter 7 - Leading preclinical stage deals



Chapter 8 - Top 50 most active preclinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Preclinical stage partnering contracts directory



Chapter 10 - Preclinical stage deal making by development stage



