Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 - Access to Over 2,000 Preclinical Stage Deals

The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2010-2017 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest preclinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,000 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Report scope:
- Trends in preclinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of preclinical stage deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life preclinical stage deals
- Access to over 2,000 preclinical stage deals
- The leading preclinical stage deals by value since 2010
- Most active preclinical stage dealmakers since 2010
- The leading preclinical stage partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal type
- Specific therapy target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner preclinical stage compounds?
Chapter 3 - Preclinical stage deal strategies and structure
Chapter 4 - Preclinical stage partnering payment strategies
Chapter 5 - Trends in preclinical stage deal making
Chapter 6 - Payment terms for preclinical stage partnering
Chapter 7 - Leading preclinical stage deals
Chapter 8 - Top 50 most active preclinical stage dealmakers
Chapter 9 - Preclinical stage partnering contracts directory
Chapter 10 - Preclinical stage deal making by development stage
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ht634d/global
