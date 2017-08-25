FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding





FirstGroup plc

25 August 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company, Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, has today purchased 7,126 shares at a price of £1.168 per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them