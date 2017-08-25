Hminers, a trusted manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining products, has recently hit the headlines with their three multi-algorithm mining rigs. Numerous users have already recommended these products for a guaranteed return on investment within less than a month.



MIAMI, 2017-08-25 17:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hminers continues to strengthen their position in the rapidly growing global industry for cryptocurrencies, with their advanced range of mining rigs. Within a relatively short lifespan in the highly competitive market, three extremely efficient mining rigs from the company have received a promising response from several users. These users suggest that the mining rigs from www.Hminers.com have provided them fast and guaranteed return on their investment.



Ever since its emergence, cryptocurrencies have brought about a paradigm shift in technology that promises to redefine the concept of commerce and payment mechanisms. Cryptocurrency mining is an integral part of this system that refers to a highly technical process by which new cryptocurrencies are created. In addition to cryptography experts, many common people are now showing an inclination towards cryptocurrency mining as a lucrative business avenue. However, unfortunately, the return on investment offered by most of the mining rigs has been rather disappointing.



Hminers is a team of industry experts passionate about pursuing excellence in the field of blockchain technology. In the past, Hminers has earned the distinction of coming up with the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. Following the same tradition, the company's three mining rigs H2U Miner, H4U Miner, and Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U are now offering users a guaranteed return on their investment within just one month.



Highlighting his experience with the H4U Miner, a delighted user mentioned, "I was surprised to find out that this miner actually helped me break-even, and start earning profits within a month. I have tried out several other mining rigs prior to this one, and the performance of the H4U Miner has been superior to all of them. This product also helps maximize profits by mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Dash as per user preference."



The heart of the advanced mining rigs from Hminers lies within their high hash power rate that makes them the strongest mining rigs available on the market. While designing these products, Hminers has also addressed the common problem of high electric power consumption. Unlike many other products, these mining rigs are built and designed to operate under multiple algorithms, and generate minimum noise and heat during the process of mining.



"While designing our mining rigs, it was our utmost priority to make cryptocurrency mining more lucrative for the users by ensuring the best possible return on investment for them within the least possible time," said the CTO of Hminers, Benjamin Berglung. "The feedback from the users certainly indicates that our efforts have not been wasted."



To find out more about the new Hminers Mining Rigs, please visit https://hminers.com/products/



About Hminers: Hminers is the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency industry and the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The core team of this organization comprises of top level specialists from globally renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.



Contact: Adam Lark info@hminers.com +1 305-203-6542