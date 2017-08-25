Huadian Fuxin Energy recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 1.45 billion ($217.9 million) in the first half of 2017 - roughly similar to its results in the first six months of the preceding year - as the company's total installed PV capacity surpassed the 1 GW mark in China.The diversified energy developer's total consolidated installed capacity - including solar, wind, coal-fired and hydroelectric power projects - stood at approximately 15.05 GW at the end of June. Its consolidated installed solar capacity accounted for roughly 6.8% of the group-wide total, at approximately 1.02 ...

