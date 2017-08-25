Why Apple Is Woefully UndervaluedThe speculation of the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated "iPhone 8" is brewing, and based on what you believe, the pent up demand for the next generation super phone could further drive up the share price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) towards the $200.00 level and the first trillion-dollar market-cap company.AAPL stock is up 38% year-to-date and 48% for the year, easily delivering alpha returns to investors with more to come if the iPhone 8 is well received.Consider that $200.00 may sound a distance away but it's not that far off and Apple will become a trillion-dollar company at just above $192.00 per share..

