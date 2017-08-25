Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Big Pharma partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest Big Pharma agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Big Pharma deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Big Pharma partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Big Pharma deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
Key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Big Pharma deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Big Pharma agreements with real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Big Pharma contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Big Pharma dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Big Pharma partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
The available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Big Pharma deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Big Pharma dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Big Pharma dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
