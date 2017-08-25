Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2017) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD) is now authorized by Health Canada to sell dried marijuana to patients registered under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. The company was previous authorized to sell starting materials to eligible customers. This is a very important milestone for THC, as it allows the company to compete directly with its peers.



John Miller, President & CEO, stated: "THC is thrilled that it can now fill orders and accept new clients. Our inventory is ready. Authorized customers can order from our new website www.thcbiomed.com and have products shipped directly to their homes. Our pricing structure reflects our mandate of supplying good quality marihuana at an affordable price. We believe as the industry matures, cannabis companies will need to show investors actual profitable revenue and this is where we will be leaders."

Patients can purchase any of the company's 29 available strains of high quality, organically grown, dried marijuana at only $6.00 per gram, regardless of the THC content. The company believes a single pricing structure is more beneficial to patients and will allow them to explore the various strains. Furthermore, research has shown that a higher THC level does not necessarily equate to a better experience.

The company has compassionate pricing available at $4.20 per gram, for interim supply to home growers that purchase starting material from THC BioMed.

With its regular license renewed until February 18, 2020, and a recent financing commitment from Alumina Partners for up to $12 million, the company has begun expansion of its facilities in Kelowna British Columbia. Anticipating the development of a recreational market in Canada by mid 2018, the company is engaged in acquiring 2 new sites to construct Canada's largest indoor cannabis facility.

Using its newly designed Clone Shipper 3.0 containers, the company currently ships the most live Cannabis plants in Canada. It has also developed strains with a distinct herbal odor, resulting in a product which exhibits a less pungent marijuana smell when smoked.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 250-870-2512 or email info@THCbiomed.com.

