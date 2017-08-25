The "Family Office Wealth Management Program" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This 2 day practical programme for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
What Will You Learn
By the end of this course you will:
- Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches
- Learn about family governance mechanisms
- Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer
- Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies
- Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them
- Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector
Who Should Attend:
- Multi and Single Family Offices
- Wealth Managers
- Private Bankers
- Client Relationship Managers
- Consultants
- Heads of Family Services
- Head of Business Development
- Financial Planners
The course is designed for family office professionals and wealth managers and will give you an insight into the best practices for wealth management and wealth preservation.
