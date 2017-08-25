Rugged Display Market to 2023 - Rising Demand for HMI and IoT in Various Industries

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Rugged Display Market by Product, Size, Ruggedness, OS, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The rugged display market was valued at USD 7.03 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2017 and 2023.

The key drivers for the rugged display market include reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) offered by ruggedized products compared to consumer-grade devices in harsh environments and rising demand for HMI and IoT in various industries. The adoption of consumer-grade display devices in industrial applications is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Rugged smartphones and handheld computers held the largest share of the market, in terms of products, in 2016. Most government, defense, transportation, and industrial applications require display devices that are rugged and portable in nature. Smartphones and handheld computers are efficient alternatives to custom rugged display devices in such applications.



Windows OS-based rugged devices are expected to dominate the rugged display market during the forecast period. Windows CE, Windows Embedded Handheld, and Windows 10 are widely used in rugged display devices. Because of their wide acceptance, these platforms have been launched with different versions and development tools. Windows CE offers a wide variety of configuration and application options supported by a large number of rugged device manufacturers and provides end users with a wider choice of service and solution support.



The rugged display market for the automotive & transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Rugged displays enable paperless manufacturing plants to achieve faster and real-time data delivery, schedule parts delivery, and track quality. In transportation, tracking of goods is a complex job for the manager whether the good are on planes, trains, forklifts, tractor-trailers, or the warehouses. Rugged display devices such as mobile computers, tablets, and laptops can support the entire transportation fleet in real time while at the warehouse or in transit.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Market Display Market, By Product



8 Rugged Display Market, By Level of Ruggedness



9 Rugged Display Market, By Display Size



10 Rugged Display Market, By Operating System



11 Rugged Display Market, By Vertical



12 Geographical Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Beijer Electronics AB

Bluebird Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Esterline Technologies Corp.

General Dynamics Corp.

Getac Technology Corp.

Handheld Group AB

Kyocera Corp.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Mildef AB

Panasonic Corporation

Roda Computer GmbH

Sparton Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Xplore Technologies Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

