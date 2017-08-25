Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Worth 4.31 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Waterborne Epoxy Resin Marketby Type (High Molecular Weight, Low Molecular Weight), Application (Coatings, Adhesives, and Composites), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Textile, Packaging, and Furniture), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 2.79 Billion in 2017 to 4.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The market is driven by the rising demand for waterborne epoxy resins and composites from construction and automotive industries.

Coatings the largest application market for waterborne epoxy resin

The coating segment led the waterborne epoxy resin market in 2016. Waterborne epoxy resins are used in coatings, adhesives & composites applications. The market for waterborne epoxy resin is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructural developments in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Low molecular weight waterborne epoxy resin the fastest-growing type segment of the waterborne epoxy resin market

Low molecular weight waterborne epoxy resin is the fastest-growing segment of the waterborne epoxy resin market. Low molecular weight waterborne epoxy resins are extensively used in coatings, adhesives & composites. They offer good abrasion resistance, improved dry performance, easy mixing, and low odor. Increased government investments on commercial building & construction projects is driving the demand for low molecular weight waterborne epoxy resins, globally.

Asia Pacific the largest market for waterborne epoxy resin

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Waterborne Epoxy Resins. The economic growth in the region (particularly in China and India) and growing end-use industries such as construction, automotive, textile, packaging, and furniture are driving the waterborne epoxy resin market.

Market players in the waterborne epoxy resin market

Hexion Inc. (US), Allnex GmbH (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Olin Corporation (US), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd. (Thailand), Reichhold LLC (U.S.), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), Spolchemie A.S. (Czech Republic), Resoltech (France), LEUNA-Harze GmbH (Germany), Helios Resins (Slovenia), and Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc. (South Korea) are the players operating in the waterborne epoxy resin market.

