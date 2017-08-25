PHSC Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PHSC PLC

(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

25 August 2017

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Nicola Coote, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company, today sold 162,728 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The transaction was effected at a price of 11.00p per Ordinary Share. Simultaneously Ms Coote repurchased 162,728 ordinary shares at a price of 11.03p into her SIPP account.

Following this transaction, Ms Coote's interest in the Company remains at 3,144,342 Ordinary Shares, representing 21.22% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nicola Coote 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: PDMR, Deputy CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: PHSC plc b) LEI: 213800H1B3AR1XRE2674 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0 33113456 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale and Repurchase c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 11.00p

11.03p 162,728

162,728 d) Aggregated information:

n/a (single transaction in each case) e) Date of the transaction: 2017-08-25 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

01622 717700 Northland Capital Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Edward Hutton/David Hignell 0203 861 6625 Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)

Elliot Hance 020 7382 8300

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, Adamson's Laboratory Services Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B to B Links Ltd and SG Systems (UK) Ltd offer innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.