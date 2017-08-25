EVHC INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Envision Healthcare Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of investors who purchased Envision Healthcare Corporation ("Envision Healthcare") (NYSE: EVHC) securities between March 2, 2015 and July 21, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/envision-healthcare-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Envision Healthcare subsidiary EmCare Holdings, Inc. routinely arranged for patients who sought treatment at in-network facilities to be treated by out-of-network physicians; (ii) EmCare accordingly billed these patients at higher rates than if the patients had received treatment from in-network physicians; (iii) the Company's statements attributing EmCare's Class Period growth to other factors were therefore false and/or misleading; (iv) Envision's EmCare revenues were likely to be unsustainable after the foregoing conduct came to light; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Envision's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Envision Healthcare you have until October 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/envision-healthcare-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

