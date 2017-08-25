INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2017 - AAOI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ("Applied Optoelectronics") (NASDAQ: AAOI) between July 13, 2017 and August 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/applied-optoelectronics-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a major customer was reducing its purchases of the Company's 40G receivers; (2) the loss of this major customer's business would have a severe negative impact on the Company's financial performance; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Applied Optoelectronics you have until October 4, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

