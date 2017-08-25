

Stagecoach Group PLC: Result of AGM



At the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Stagecoach Group plc (the 'Company') held earlier today, 25 August 2017, shareholders duly passed all of the resolutions proposed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll.



Resolutions 1 to 20 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 21 to 24 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The votes received in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows: +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |Resolution | Votes For | % For | Votes | % |Total votes|Total | Votes | | | | | Against |Against| |votes |Withheld | | | | | | | | as % | | | | | | | | | of | | | | | | | | |total | | | | | | | | |voting| | | | | | | | |rights| | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 1. To receive |458,491,666| 99.98%| 71,533| 0.02%|458,563,199|79.98%|1,110,518| | the 2017 | | | | | | | | | Annual | | | | | | | | | Report and | | | | | | | | | the reports | | | | | | | | | of the | | | | | | | | | Directors | | | | | | | | | and auditors| | | | | | | | | thereon | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 2. To approve |410,449,250| 89.38%|48,780,786| 10.62%|459,230,036|80.10%| 443,680| | the | | | | | | | | | Directors' | | | | | | | | | remuneration| | | | | | | | | report | | | | | | | | | (other than | | | | | | | | | the | | | | | | | | | Directors' | | | | | | | | | remuneration| | | | | | | | | policy) | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 3. To approve |435,077,565| 94.70%|24,354,070| 5.30%|459,431,635|80.13%| 215,151| | the | | | | | | | | | Directors' | | | | | | | | | remuneration| | | | | | | | | policy | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 4. To increase|455,133,883| 99.05%| 4,358,995| 0.95%|459,492,878|80.15%| 151,334| | the | | | | | | | | | aggregate | | | | | | | | | annual limit| | | | | | | | | of fees | | | | | | | | | payable to | | | | | | | | | Directors | | | | | | | | | who do not | | | | | | | | | hold | | | | | | | | | executive | | | | | | | | | office | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 5. To declare a|459,603,738|100.00%| 15,574| 0.00%|459,619,312|80.17%| 24,145| | final | | | | | | | | | dividend | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 6. To elect |446,958,768| 97.26%|12,570,275| 2.74%|459,529,043|80.15%| 116,339| | Julie | | | | | | | | | Southern as | | | | | | | | | a Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 7. To re-elect |458,795,532| 99.84%| 738,232| 0.16%|459,533,764|80.15%| 111,618| | Gregor | | | | | | | | | Alexander as| | | | | | | | | a Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 8. To re-elect |458,770,565| 99.83%| 768,749| 0.17%|459,539,314|80.15%| 106,068| | James | | | | | | | | | Bilefield as| | | | | | | | | a Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 9. To re-elect |440,596,256| 96.21%|17,378,878| 3.79%|457,975,134|79.88%|1,670,247| | Sir Ewan | | | | | | | | | Brown as a | | | | | | | | | Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 10. To re-elect|456,731,000| 99.38%| 2,865,722| 0.62%|459,596,722|80.16%| 76,995| | Ann Gloag | | | | | | | | | as a | | | | | | | | | Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 11. To re-elect|458,652,442| 99.80%| 926,430| 0.20%|459,578,872|80.16%| 94,845| | Martin | | | | | | | | | Griffiths | | | | | | | | | as a | | | | | | | | | Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ | 12. To re-elect|458,555,559| 99.78%| 1,018,661| 0.22%|459,574,220|80.16%| 99,497| | Ross | | | | | | | | | Paterson as| | | | | | | | | a Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |13. To re- |447,636,357| 97.43%|11,826,692| 2.57%|459,463,049|80.14%| 210,667| |elect Sir Brian | | | | | | | | |Souter as a | | | | | | | | |Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |14. To re- |458,834,033| 99.84%| 737,294| 0.16%|459,571,327|80.16%| 102,390| |elect Karen | | | | | | | | |Thomson as a | | | | | | | | |Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |15. To re- |458,816,159| 99.84%| 749,535| 0.16%|459,565,694|80.16%| 108,023| |elect Ray | | | | | | | | |O'Toole as a | | | | | | | | |Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |16. To re- |458,809,854| 99.84%| 756,567| 0.16%|459,566,421|80.16%| 107,296| |elect Will | | | | | | | | |Whitehorn as a | | | | | | | | |Director | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |17. To re- |458,043,494| 99.66%| 1,561,087| 0.34%|459,604,581|80.16%| 69,136| |appoint Ernst & | | | | | | | | |Young LLP as | | | | | | | | |auditors | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |18. To |459,396,983| 99.96%| 179,489| 0.04%|459,576,472|80.16%| 95,645| |authorise the | | | | | | | | |Audit Committee | | | | | | | | |to determine | | | | | | | | |the auditors' | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |19. To |453,570,245| 98.71%| 5,915,380| 1.29%|459,485,625|80.14%| 188,092| |authorise | | | | | | | | |political | | | | | | | | |donations | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |20. To |457,006,041| 99.45%| 2,544,365| 0.55%|459,550,406|80.16%| 123,311| |authorise the | | | | | | | | |Directors to | | | | | | | | |allot shares | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |21. To |459,153,948| 99.93%| 325,690| 0.07%|459,479,638|80.14%| 194,079| |disapply | | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |22. To |455,704,015| 99.18%| 3,770,585| 0.82%|459,474,600|80.14%| 199,117| |disapply | | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | | |in | | | | | | | | |connection with| | | | | | | | |an acquisition | | | | | | | | |or specified | | | | | | | | |capital | | | | | | | | |investment | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |23. To |457,524,919| 99.60%| 1,847,054| 0.40%|459,371,973|80.12%| 301,744| |authorise the | | | | | | | | |Company to | | | | | | | | |purchase its | | | | | | | | |ordinary shares | | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+ |24. To |449,814,758| 97.86%| 9,836,062| 2.14%|459,650,820|80.17%| 22,896| |approve the | | | | | | | | |notice period | | | | | | | | |for calling | | | | | | | | |general meetings| | | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+-------+----------+-------+-----------+------+---------+



Notes:



The percentages of votes 'For' and 'Against' each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of (1) the votes 'For' and votes 'Against' the resolution (together the 'Total Votes'). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.



The 'Total votes as % of total voting rights' column shows the percentage that the Total Votes on that resolution represent of the total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM. The total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM excluding shares held in treasury was 573,325,319.



In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authorities Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ('NSM') and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



For further information, please contact:



Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com



Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111



25 August 2017



