Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 - Deals and Agreements Entered into by the Worlds Leading Life Science Companies

The "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2010.

There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.



Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.



Key benefits:



In-depth understanding of joint venture partnering deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of joint venture agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2010, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals and contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

