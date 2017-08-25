

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health insurer Aetna Inc. (AET) accidentally revealed the HIV status of some of its customers when it sent mails to them last month regarding information about medication for the disease.



The mails regarding instructions for filling HIV medication prescriptions were reportedly sent by Aetna to about 12,000 people across multiple states.



'Recipients were stunned when they realized information about HIV medication was clearly visible through the window on the envelope,' two legal groups said Thursday.



Legal Action Center and the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania noted that the letters were sent to customers currently taking medications for HIV treatment as well as for Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a regimen that helps prevent a person from acquiring HIV.



Customers who contacted the legal groups reported that the Aetna letters were seen by their family members, roommates and even neighbors who received the mail. The customers demanded that Aetna stop a practice that violates federal and state privacy laws and exposes them to potential discrimination.



'Although medical advances have transformed HIV into a chronic yet manageable condition, widespread stigma still exists against people living with HIV, leading to everything from employment, housing and education discrimination to violence,' the legal groups noted.



Attorneys from both the groups have sent a demand letter to Aetna, calling for an immediate end to the letters sent in the current form and also asking the insurer to correct its practices and procedures.



The demand letter was sent by the attorneys on behalf of individuals in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.



In response, Aetna said in a statement, 'This type of mistake is unacceptable. We sincerely apologize to those affected by a mailing issue that inadvertently exposed the personal health information of some Aetna members.'



In a letter sent to affected customers, Aetna said it was first made aware on July 31 that customers' personal health information was revealed.



The company noted that the vendor handling the mail had used a window envelope, and in some cases, the letter could have shifted in a way that allowed personal health information to be viewable through the window.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX