Compression Therapy Market Rising at 4.7% CAGR During (2017-2022) Led by Dynamic Compression Therapy Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

The global compression therapy market is forecast to reach $3.40 billion by 2022 from $2.70 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017-2022) driven by the growing target patient population, significant sports injuries & accidents across the globe, and technological advancements in the orthopedic industry.

Geographically, the compression therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure across emerging Asian countries, rapid expansion in the target patient population, and growing awareness about the different target disorders among healthcare professionals through conferences. North America is expected to dominate the compression therapy market in 2017.

In 2016, the global compression therapy market was dominated by BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Product launches, agreements, and collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn help firms garner greater market shares.

This report studies the compression therapy market based on product, technique, and application. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

On the basis of applications, the lymphedema treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of compression therapy for lymphedema treatment is attributed to the rising patient population for primary and secondary lymphedema, coupled with the increasing patient preference for compression therapy in lymphedema treatment (owing to the clinical benefits offered by compression therapy products).

The compression pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, rising prevalence of chronic venous diseases, and growing number of hip and knee surgeries are expected to drive the growth of the compression pumps market during the forecast period. In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the compression therapy market.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%) and Tier 3 (45%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (26%), Directors (30%) and others (44%) from various key organizations operating in the global compression therapy market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (34%), Europe (26%), Asia Pacific (23%), and RoW (17%).

Another research titled Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Forecast to 2022 says, the global medical tapes and medical bandages market is projected to reach $7.39 billion by 2022 from $6.13 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8%. Gauze bandages segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The paper tapes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Companies such as Merck 3M Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), BSN Medical (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Beiersdorf (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan) have been profiled in this 163 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1139154-medical-tapes-and-bandages-market-by-product-tapes-fabric-paper-plastic-bandage-gauze-adhesive-cohesive-elastic-application-surgery-trauma-laceration-ulcer-sport-burns-end-user-hospitals-asc-st-to-2022.html .

