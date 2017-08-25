According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the autonomous tractors market in Australia and New Zealand is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 45% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Autonomous Tractors Market in Australia And New Zealand 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Autonomous tractors are developed with the integration of advanced technology that includes a combination of smart sensors, modulators, cameras, and software. They provide speed, reliability, and precision in farming operations such as seed sowing, irrigation, and harvesting. Australia and New Zealand have witnessed a significant growth in the agricultural industry due to the growing demand for food.

Technavio's analysts categorize the autonomous tractors market in Australia and New Zealand into three major segments by application. They are:

Harvesting

Seed sowing

Irrigation

Autonomous tractors market in Australia and New Zealand by harvesting

Harvesting is an exhaustive application and is crucial to the agricultural industry. This application is traditionally carried out by using manual equipment and tractors. Any mishandling of equipment may damage crops. Therefore, harvesting application should be performed in a way that allows farmers to maintain productivity and does not cause exertion.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "Autonomous tractors developed for harvesting application are equipped with sensors, which allows them to work along with field labor and farmers and in collaboration with other tractors on the field. The cameras and GPS installed in autonomous tractors assist them to move in tandem with traditional tractors that can be used to load harvested crops."

Autonomous tractors market in Australia and New Zealand by seed sowing

Autonomous tractors are developed for applications that are exhaustive and require labor in large numbers. Seed sowing is a farming application that lays a base for the life-cycle of crops and agricultural products. Farmers working on large fields require intensive labor for seed sowing processes.

"To address critical issues in farming applications, such as risk from climatic conditions and handling heavy equipment, autonomous tractors are used. These tractors are configured in a way that provides precision during the operations. The factors that promote quality crop production are quality of seed, seeder that can perform on all varieties of soils, sowing speed that determines the amount of distribution of seeds, and soil condition," says Sushmit

Autonomous tractors market in Australia and New Zealand by irrigation

Autonomous tractors are developed to perform irrigation applications with more precision. With the implementation of autonomous tractors, these applications can be performed more efficiently than manual operation and traditional tractors. The development in automation has resulted in the improvement in design and methodology, due to which these tractors are able to perform multiple applications.

Optimum use of resources such as water and fertilizers is the primary factor for the adoption of autonomous tractors. Maintaining the right quantity of water for healthy crops is important. By using traditional irrigation systems, the precision cannot be achieved. Therefore, autonomous tractors are constructed in a way that allows farmers to receive the data from the field to monitor the progress of farming.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AGCO

Kinze Manufacturing

New Holland

Yanmar

