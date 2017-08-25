Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 22 August 2017 Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter Intervest) received a transparency notification dated on that day from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A., IWI International Wealth Insurer S.A. and Wealins S.A. This transparency notification indicates that IWI International Wealth Insurer S.A. was absorbed by a related company within the Foyer group, namely Wealins S.A. (previously named Foyer International S.A.). There are further no modifications regarding the shareholding in Intervest at the level of the Foyer group.

Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. hold as at 22 August 2017 together 3,82% of the shares in Intervest.

Transparency notification (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2129323/813329.pdf)



