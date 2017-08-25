

Downing FOUR VCT plc 25 August 2017 Net Asset Value



Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of its Generalist Shares as at 31 July 2017 was 99.5p per Generalist Share.



The unaudited Generalist Share Pool investment portfolio as at 31 July 2017 is summarised as follows:



% of Cost Valuation portfolio



£'000 £'000



VCT Qualifying Investments



Xupes Limited 325 325 1.1%



Non-Qualifying Investments



Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc 4,800 4,896 3.4%



MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund B Accumulation 1,025 1,028 5.0%



MI Downing Monthly Income Fund Accumulation Shares 1,500 1,521 5.9%



MI Downing Diversified Global Managers Fund A 1,800 1,793 Accumulation Shares 16.0% ---------------------------



9,450 9,563 31.4% --------



Cash at bank and in hand 20,917 68.6% --------------------



Total investments 30,480 100.0% --------------------



