Valby, Denmark, 2017-08-25 18:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valby, Denmark, 25 August 2017 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) hereby publishes and reports transactions made by executives and persons closely associated with them with shares and linked securities in Lundbeck.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Anders Gersel Pedersen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Research & Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name H. Lundbeck A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5493006R4KC2OI5D3470 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK 0010287234 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 387.66 150,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK 0010287234 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 394.85 50,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Anders Götzsche -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name H. Lundbeck A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5493006R4KC2OI5D3470 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK 0010287234 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 387.66 240,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Persons under an obligation to report are defined as members of the Executive Management, members of the Board of Directors and other executives of H. Lundbeck A/S and persons/entities closely associated to them.



Closely associated persons/entities means inter alia:



-- spouse or cohabitant -- dependent children -- legal entities in which the executive has a controlling influence.



